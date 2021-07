A new series of Lab Brick™ devices with Ethernet control includes multiport Lab Brick digital attenuators. The 4-port LDA-802Q and the 8-port LDA-802-8 both operate from 200 MHz to 8 GHz for a variety of L-, S-, and C-band applications that require single or repeating attenuation ramps, complex attenuation profiles, or simple manual attenuation control.

