Gowanda Electronics Unveils New Brand Identity with New Logo and Website

Gowanda Electronics is pleased to announce the launch of its new brand identity with a redesigned logo and new website. The rebrand solidifies the company’s leadership position in engineered components for the global electronics marketplace.

The new Gowanda logo has a look and feel that aligns with the company’s premier supplier status which is rooted in nearly six decades of inductor design and production expertise combined with close working relationships with its customers.

The rebranded website offers an advanced parametric search tool, easy-to-navigate pages and a structured layout for a simplified user experience. Those features combined with extensive technical content will assist electronic design engineers to quickly find important information about Gowanda’s products in support of their projects.

