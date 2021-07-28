Passive Plus, INC. – HI Reliability Screening Programs

As typical electrical tests may not detect internal flaws such as voids, cracks, de-laminations and electrode discontinuities, which can lead to latent and/or catastrophic failures in high power applications, Passive Plus, Inc. (PPI) offers the following Hi Reliability screening for Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors in production, at no extra charge:

100% Automated Sonoscan (CSAM) Inspection on all larger case sizes. Performed on AQL basis for 0505 and 1111 case sizes. The primary benefit of 100% CSAM internal inspection is increased reliability, by screening out electrically undetectable internal defects such as voids, cracks, de-laminations or electrode dis-continuities.

100% High Voltage Partial Discharge Testing on all leaded 2225 and larger case size capacitors; Partial Discharge testing detects faint electrical discharges in multilayer ceramic capacitors under High Voltage conditions. Unacceptably high levels of discharge indicate the presence of large or numerous voids internal to the capacitor, or other possible surface defects, which can lead to immediate or latent catastrophic failures. Low or zero levels of discharge indicate a robust and reliable dielectric structure, ensuring reliability under high stress conditions.

100 Hour Burn-In on all leaded 1111 and larger case size capacitors and assemblies ensures reliability; The PPI burn-in is done at extended voltage and 125°C, with Capacitance, Dissipation Factor (inverse of Q), and IR (Insulation Resistance) measurements taken before and after burn in.

Always committed to producing the highest quality product on the market, PPI maintains a fully equipped R&D and testing facility for the development of new products, ensuring a wide range of superior HI-Q Capacitors and Custom Assemblies.

PPI provides technical information and support allowing engineers to determine the correct PPI capacitor for their requirements. Series information, such as Series datasheets, S-Parameter data, and Modelithics® Modeling Data can be found at https://www.passiveplus.com/broadbandcap.php. Unique part information such as Scattering Matrices (S2P) Charts while providing options (Case Size, Terminations, Mounting), and parameters (ESR, Q, Impedance) along with Part & Series Datasheets can be found at http://www.passiveplus.net/.

PPI is known for their outstanding Customer Service, high quality product line, competitive pricing, and quick delivery times. While other companies are pushing out their lead-times for product delivery, PPI is committed to delivering our quality components as quickly as possible.

PPI is a manufacturer of high-performance RF/Microwave passive components specializing in High-Q, Low ESR/ESL Capacitors, Broadband Capacitors, Single Layer Capacitors, Non-Magnetic Chip Resistors and Thin Film Resistors, and Trimmer Capacitors for the Medical, Semiconductor, Military, Broadcast, and Telecommunications Industries.

PPI is ISO9001:2015 certified.

Contact PPI directly at +1 (631) 425-0938 or sales@passiveplus.com for quotes, pricing, orders, custom requests or specific engineering questions.

