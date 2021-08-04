Knowles Precision Devices acquires Integrated Microwave Corporation 

Knowles Precision Devices, a division of Knowles Corporation, has acquired California-based Integrated Microwave Corporation (IMC), helping to further expand its portfolio and better meet customer demands in the aerospace and defense markets. The acquisition of IMC enables the company to offer a complete range of radio frequency (RF) and microwave filtering solutions – supporting VHF to Ka-band – through the addition of ceramic, lumped-element (LC) and cavity filters for lower-frequency and higher-power applications.

“We are excited to combine IMC’s products and ceramic microwave filter expertise with our growing portfolio, engineering resources and global sales organization,” said Chris Dugan, president, Knowles Precision Devices. “The IMC team is a great addition to our business, and we look forward to collaborating in design and manufacturing to increase product performance and serve our customers.”

Founded in 1982, IMC is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of custom precision RF microwave filters and multiplexers for the aerospace, defense and communications industries, and a leading producer in ceramic coaxial resonators. Knowles Precision Devices will assume the exclusive rights to produce and sell IMC products globally, and maintain operations of IMC in San Diego, California.

Knowles Precision Devices is a leading global innovator and manufacturer of high-performance specialty components, capacitors and microwave products for use in critical applications in 5G, medical, military and electric vehicle market segments. To learn more about Knowles Precision Devices, visit knowlescapacitors.com.

