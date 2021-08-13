Triad RF enters into a partnership with Mobilicom

Triad RF Systems, Inc. has entered into a partnership with Mobilicom, an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics & autonomous platforms.

The partnership will initially provide an integrated product line featuring Mobilicom’s multi-function radios (MCU product family) coupled with Triad’s high-power radio solutions and create a new product line for sale and distribution by both companies. The product line will include Mobilicom’s secure Mobile MESH technology and its ICE Cybersecurity Suite with Triad’s smart RF amplifiers to provide the most cost effective and efficient fully integrated amplified MIMO (multi-input and multi-output) radios, on the market, for MESH network communications.

Targeted at suppliers and manufacturers in the rapidly expanding unmanned/autonomous systems market, the product line has clear applications within military and industrial UxV drone and robotic segments and will provide end users with enhanced levels of security and performance.

Triad RF designs, manufactures and integrates multi-channel RF amplifiers, designed specifically for MIMO radios. They produce the most efficient and smallest amplifier solutions currently available and specialise in integrating their amplifiers with radios to produce off-the-shelf solutions which reduce integration for their customers and greatly extends the range of the radio. Triad is based in the New Jersey with distribution in the US.

Triad’s VP of Business Development, Patrick Sherlock said, “Pairing Mobilicom’s very capable and secure radios with our smart amplifier technology is a natural coupling. Mobilicom’s vast high powered radio user base can take advantage of the additional amplification provided by Triad to achieve longer range links and higher data rates at distance.”

Mobilicom CEO, Oren Elkayam, commented on the alliance, “Working with Triad to provide integrated products will improve the distance and data range of our products. The improved distance and data range will provide Mobilicom’s products’ MESH and Cybersecurity capabilities to additional customer’s use cases in a cost effective way.“

About Triad RF Systems | www.triadrf.com

Based in East Brunswick, New Jersey, Triad RF Systems is a recognized leading designer and manufacturer of integrated radio systems, RF power amplifiers, bi-directional amplifiers, assemblies and custom multi-functional amplifier systems for unmanned systems, drones, CubeSat platforms, custom military applications, as well as electronic warfare systems. Triad RF Systems is an AS9100 Certified company with products that are proven to perform to the most demanding requirements of MIL-STD-810.

