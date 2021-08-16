Aitech Showcases Support for Next-gen Space Applications with New COTS Qualification Standard at 2021 Space Symposium

Aitech, a leading provider of rugged board and system level solutions for military, aerospace and space applications, will showcase its space-rated components and systems that adhere to the new Series 300 qualification standard at the 2021 Space Symposium (Booth #205).

The Series 300 level of qualification was developed to close the gap between in-lab test units and fully qualified, characterized space-rated electronics in order to validate cost-effective COTS space technologies for use in the growing low earth orbit (LEO) and near earth orbit (NEO) space sectors.

Aitech’s recently released S-A1760 Venus™, which is a Series 300 level product, is the most powerful and smallest radiation-characterized space AI GPGPU available. The S-A1760 Venus is a truly SFF SWaP (size, weight and power) optimized system and is based on the NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2i system-on-module (SoM) that features the Pascal™ architecture with 256 CUDA cores and reaches 1 TFLOPS of processing.

Also at Booth #205 during the Space Symposium will be a live demo of Aitech’s space-rated SP0-S product that has been successfully deployed in all space missions across LEO, NEO, MEO and GEO.

Anthony Lai Biz Dev and R&D Director for Space at Aitech, noted, “Offering the best in rugged space solutions, regardless of orbit, is what we’ve done for almost 40 years. Not only are we bringing advanced technologies, like GPGPU processing, to lower orbit applications, we continue to build out reliable systems for more long-term and deeper space missions, like being the largest supplier of single board computers for the ISS as well as our work in commercial LEO & GEO constellations, space tourism, human spaceflights and lunar orbiting & terrestrial platforms.

Aitech provides rugged, reliable and space-rated electronics systems and components for use in a variety of government, commercial and private space programs. The company continues to develop cost-effective COTS-based and custom integrated systems, depending on radiation and mission requirements, giving the company the ability to offer an extensive array of space solutions with the backing of several decades worth of engineering experience.

For more information and a live demo, stop by Booth #205 at the 2021 Space Symposium, call 888-Aitech-8 (888-248-3248), visit https://aitechsystems.com/space-products/ or e-mail sales@aitechsystems.com.

Get our updates: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Aitech

About Aitech Systems:

With 40 years of experience, Aitech is the oldest and largest independent global high-tech manufacturer providing reliable, rugged embedded systems for the harshest, most unforgiving environments in military, defense, aerospace and space applications. Our state-of-the-art products in AI autonomous, cybersecurity and the digital backbone, etc. enable the world’s most cutting-edge disruptors to expand their most revolutionary explorations based on multiple open standard architectures in which Aitech participates, like SOSA, FACE, VPX, CompactPCI, etc.

We provide standard COTS products like single board computers, I/O, memory, and graphics boards, PMC/XMCs and sub-system enclosures, with over 100,000 boards delivered, as well as custom integrated systems to take on the most challenging projects in the harshest environments and succeed. As a pioneer in space applications, Aitech offers an unparalleled space pedigree with trillions of miles flown in a variety of space missions without a single failure. At Aitech, we stand behind our product and customer to secure a better tomorrow.

(0)