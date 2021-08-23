Dura-Con™ Micro-D Top Entry EMI Backshells

The Dura-Con Top Entry EMI Backshells are available in both plug and socket configurations for all eight of the standard micro-d sizes. Nickel plated backshells are on hand at distribution while cadmium plated backshells are available for order. Backshells include mounting hardware, jackscrews, and clips for use when mounting the backshell and connector to the mating jackpost. A ferrule collar is included for binding a braided sleeve to the backshell wire entry. The backshells are used to enhance the mechanical and electrical durability of exposed cables on the exterior of compartments on complex multifunctional aerospace, defense systems, industrial robotics, and communications equipment.

CINCH CONNECTIVITY SOLUTIONS

(0)