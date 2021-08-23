Fixed Attenuator

Model series 352-210-XXX*, a line of 50 ohm fixed attenuators that are rated 2W average power with 1.40:1 maximum VSWR. The operating frequency range is DC to 2500 MHz, attenuation values are 1 to 40 dB, operating temperature range is -55 to +100ºC, and the RF connectors are N female/N female. Useful for analyzing harmonic signals or isolating a device under test, these attenuators reduce the amount of power delivered in a transmission line without introducing much noise or distortion. Applications include test equipment, telecommunication systems, base stations, radar applications, and high precision applications such as military and defense programs. *Insert desired attenuation value (example: 3 dB = 003)

BROADWAVE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(0)