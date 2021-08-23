High Gain Amplifier

Model ZVA-02303HP+ is a wideband amplifier with 38 dB typical gain and +/-1 dB gain flatness from 2 to 30 GHz. The RoHS-compliant amplifier operates on a single supply of +12 to +15 VDC and provides +28 dBm typical saturated output power. The typical noise figure across the full band is 3.8 dB. This rugged amplifier features built-in over-voltage and reverse-voltage protection and is ideal for use in 5G, EW, SATCOM, and T&M applications. It measures 2.00 x 1.60 x 0.69” with 2.92mm female connectors, and is available with or without a heatsink. The 50 ohm amplifier handles ambient temperatures from -40 to +50ºC.

MINI-CIRCUITS

