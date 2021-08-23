Integrated Stabilized RF Sources with Four Types of Modulation

Radar simulation systems must accurately prove whether an electronic warfare (EW) system is ready to perform reliably in the field. This can be challenging for EW system engineers. Some choose to use a synthesizer, but while synthesizers can achieve fast signaling times, they can’t be easily modulated in FM. This results in lower bandwidth. Synthesizers can also suffer spurious signals (spurs). The better alternative is an integrated stabilized RF source. An ISRFS unit is specifically designed for radars, radar simulation, ECM, EW threat simulation, and test and measurement. And they cost 4 to 5 times less than synthesizers. The company offers two ISRFS solutions, both of which feature four types of modulation (AM, four modes of FM, Phase, Pulse), high accuracy, and wide temperature operating ranges. Model dB-9003 covers the I-band frequency range (8 to 12 GHz) and the dB-9005 covers Ka-band (30 to 36 GHz). Both units are custom mounted and provide a highly accurate RF source at high frequency switching speeds. They can be controlled and set up with a digital port, and are packaged in a custom configuration with conduction cooling.

