Modelithics and Barry Industries Partner to Offer New 3D and Equivalent-Circuit Models Validated to 40 GHz

Modelithics is pleased to announce the release of new models for a wide range of quad-flat no-leads (QFN) packages from Barry Industries. The new models include both 3D and equivalent-circuit models for 18 different packages that range in size from 3 to 8 mm, for a total of 36 new models. Among the 18 packages are three different 3-mm versions and six different 4-mm versions. In addition, three different 6-, 7-, and 8-mm versions, respectively, are included. The new 3D models for these packages are validated from DC to 40 GHz in microstrip configurations but are generalized for use in other interconnect configurations. The new equivalent-circuit models for the packages are also validated from DC to 40 GHz and are intended for microstrip applications.

The new 3D models are available for the Modelithics COMPLETE+3D Library for Ansys® HFSS™, while the equivalent-circuit models are available within the Modelithics COMPLETE Library™ as well as the Modelithics mmWave & 5G Library. The Modelithics COMPLETE Library and the mmWave & 5G Library are available for Keysight Technologies’ PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS), Keysight Technologies’ PathWave RF Synthesis (Genesys), Cadence AWR Design Environment, Cadence Spectre® Simulation Platform, Ansys HFSS, and Sonnet® Suites™.

Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) program, FREE 90-day trials of Modelithics models for Barry components are available. For more information or to request a free trial of the new models for the Barry packages as well as other available Modelithics models for Barry products, please visit https://www.modelithics.com/MVP/Barry.

