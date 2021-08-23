New 100V GaN/SiC RF Power Technology

In partnership with Integra Technologies, Inc., the company will be offering high reliability qualified versions of Integra’s new 100V GaN/SiC power transistors. Integra’s just-announced 100V RF GaN/SiC gives designers the ability to dramatically increase system power levels and functionality while simplifying system architectures with less power combining circuitry compared to the more commonplace 50 and 65V GaN technologies. The company will qualify Integra’s first 100V product, the IGN1011S3600, which offers 3.6kW at 1030 and 1090 MHz, greater than 19 dB of gain, and up to 75% efficiency. It will also provide further assurance for military and new space applications. Features include GaN/SiC HEMT technology, operation at 1030 and 1090 MHz, output power greater than 3600W, pre-matched input impedance, high efficiency (up to 75% during the RF pulse), 100% RF tested, and RoHS and REACH compliant. It is ideal for L-band avionics IFF & SSR systems.

TELEDYNE E2V HIREL ELECTRONICS

(0)