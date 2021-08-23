  1. Home
Military Products
New 1W RF Loads
These new RF loads provide a maximum power of 1W and connector options that include 1.85mm, 2.4mm, 2.92mm, 3.5mm, SMP and SMPM. They are ideal for terminating multicoupling devices, coax cables, and test equipment across a variety of applications including commercial and military RF communications systems. Additional features include male and female connector combinations and models with or without chains. These RF loads cover 18, 27, 34.5, 40, 50, and 67 GHz frequencies and provide excellent VSWR performance as low as 1.15:1.

FAIRVIEW MICROWAVE

