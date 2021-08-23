New Products Added to Spatium® Family of High-Performance GaN PAs

Seven new Spatium GaN Solid State Power Amplifier (SSPA) products have been added to the standard product line. Spatium SSPAs are a revolutionary new way to enable applications including commercial and defense radar, EW, and satellite communication, among others. They are a preferred alternative to older, lower performing, and expensive to operate traveling wave tube (TWT) designs. The Spatium family of SSPAs offers customers the performance, reliability, and operational longevity needed for mission-critical applications. They are far superior to TWTs in both design and operation, enabling mission-critical systems that will be fully operational when customers need them most. An example of a Spatium-based application is the Green Bank Radio Telescope, which is setting new standards for ground-based radar exploration of space.

