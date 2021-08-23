Ultra-SFF Supercomputer

The company has expanded its GPGPU-based product offerings with the A179 Lightning, a rugged, fan-less AI supercomputer that delivers more performance than any other rugged system on the market in a similar form factor. With an ultra-compact footprint, roughly the size of a cell phone, the new SWaP-optimized A179 is powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX platform based on the Volta GPU, which packs up to 384 CUDA cores and 48 Tensor cores. The incredibly high performance, low power unit reaches 21 TOPS INT8 at a remarkable level of energy efficiency. Adding to the applications already employing AI-based supercomputers, such as situation awareness systems, EW systems, and drones, the new A179 helps bring this powerful computing to even more military applications, including smart soldier and man-portable systems, augmented reality, and an even broader set of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles). In addition to the 21 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second, INT8) that the A179 Lightning provides, it offers 1050 GOPS/W INT8, the best available performance per watt, as well as an H.264/H.265 hardware encoder/decoder.

