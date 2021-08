A new hardware option extends the frequency of the TRX Test Module MU887002A for the Universal Wireless Test Sets MT8870A and MT8872A from 6 to 7.3 GHz to address emerging Wi-Fi 6E designs. A key benefit of the option is that the MU887002A now supports a high modulated signal output power of -10 dBm (rms) at 6 GHz frequencies.

ANRITSU

(0)

print