Model HP8G-7D8G-CD-SMF is a high pass filter that operates over the 8.0 to 22.0 GHz frequency range. It has a typical CW input power of 5W, passband insertion loss of 1.5 dB maximum, rejection @ 7.5 GHz -35 dB typical, and a maximum passband VSWR of 2.0:1. It offers a SMA male input connector and a SMA female output connector in a housing measuring 1.15 x 0.70 x 0.50”.

