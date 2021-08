Model C8188-102 is a uni-directional coupler that covers a full 30 to 3000 MHz bandwidth, and is rated at 20W CW. Operating at a tight coupling factor of 20 dB, this model incurs only 2.4 dB of insertion loss, and supplies 18 dB minimum of directivity. It operates with an insertion loss of 2.4 dB maximum.

