Model LM-1G2G-4CW-1KWP-SMF is a limiter that operates over the 1.0 to 2.0 GHz frequency range. Specifications include maximum insertion loss of 0.7 dB, maximum VSWR of 2.0:1, input power of 4W CW minimum, 1 kW peak (1% duty cycle, 1 µs maximum pulse width), and maximum flat leakage of 16 dBm (40 mW) maximum.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

