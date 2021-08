A new 3-slot 3U OpenVPX backplane with an additional VITA 62 PSU slot, this new backplane has a BKP3-CEN03-15.2.9 VITA 65 profile. The 3+1 slot backplane is standardly designed to PCIe Gen3 speeds with options for higher levels. Several other VITA 65 and SOSA profiles with integrated PSU slots are available.

