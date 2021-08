The BFCQ series of low-temperature-cofired-ceramic (LTCC) bandpass filters includes four models for isolating 5G cellular wireless passbands n257, n258, and n260. They measure only 2.5 x 2.0mm and are surface mountable, but handle as much as 1W input power. The compact filters handle operating temperatures from -55 to +125°C.

MINI-CIRCUITS

(0)