Anritsu Introduces Functional Evaluation Solution for C-V2X PC5 Communication that Supports Cohda Wireless Evaluation Kit

Anritsu Company announces that its LTE V2X PC5 Communications Software MX725000A now supports the Cohda Wireless Communications Module MK6C Evaluation Kit (EVK). The cost-effective solution provides automobile OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers with an efficient tool to conduct required functional and regressions tests to evaluate C-V2X PC5 communications functions in devices and systems used in connected autonomous vehicles (CAVs).

Anritsu added support for the widely-used Cohda Wireless MK6C EVK to the MX725000A as a reference module. With the solution, which runs on a Windows-based laptop, cost-of-test for verification of V2V and V2I communications is reduced.

Engineers use the LTE V2X PC5 Communications Software MX725000A to evaluate PC5 communications functions, a key technology to implement CAVs. The software-based solution supports typical use cases defined by national ITS standards, such as forward collision warning, intersection collision warning, and emergency brake warning. It operates interactively with C-V2X communications reference modules, GNSS simulators, and V2X emulator software.

Using commercially available C-V2X communications reference modules, the MX725000A creates time and cost efficiencies. It eliminates the need for expensive hardware emulators, helping configure a cost-effective test environment that eliminates the time-consuming task of creating complex scenarios using programming language. With the MX725000A, the interactive GUI for selecting evaluation scenarios and checking the emulated vehicle on the map supports intuitive and easy-to-understand functional evaluation to improve product quality and shorten the development period.

The Cohda Wireless MK6C EVK is a C-V2X evaluation kit using the MDM9150 chipset, supporting cost-effective development of C-V2X applications and use cases.

About Cohda Wireless

Cohda Wireless is a global leader in the development of Connected Vehicles and Connected Autonomous Vehicle software with proven applications for Smart City, Mining and other environments. Cohda’s technology connects vehicles with infrastructure and pedestrians to make our streets, cities and working environments safer, smarter and greener. Cohda is headquartered in Australia and has offices in Europe, China and the USA.

Cohda Wireless’s innovative software solutions enable autonomous vehicles to connect with other vehicles and with Smart City infrastructure. These connections span Vehicle-to-Vehicle, Vehicle-to-Infrastructure, and Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (collectively called V2X), and allow CAVs to ‘talk’ to each other, Smart Cities, and vulnerable road users in order to avoid accidents, reduce congestion and be more efficient. Cohda partners with Tier 1 Automotive Suppliers, ITS Equipment Vendors, and Mining Equipment Technology and Services (METS) vendors to provide complete hardware/software solutions to Car Makers, Smart Cities, and Mine Operators, respectively. Cohda’s products are used widely in locations including the USA, Europe, Australia, Japan, Africa, Middle East, China, Singapore and Korea.

For more information about Cohda Wireless, visit https://cohdawireless.com/

About Anritsu

Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets.

To learn more visit www.anritsu.com and follow Anritsu on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

(11)