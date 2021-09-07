Modelithics Releases the COMPLETE+3D LibraryT v21.6 for Ansys HFSST

Modelithics is pleased to announce the release of version 21.6 of the COMPLETE+3D Library for use with Ansys HFSS. The library contains nearly 350 highly scalable Microwave Global Models™ for capacitor, inductor, and resistor families from many popular vendors, plus Modelithics’ collection of nearly500 3D geometry models for inductors, capacitors, filters, packages, and connectors. This library now represents a total of more than 24,000 individual components with circuit and 3D electromagnetic (EM) models.

Version 21.6 adds 6 new part value-, pad-, and substrate scalable Global Models for circuit models and 88 new full wave 3D EM models. New 3D EM models are available for 5 ATC capacitor series, 13 AVX capacitor series, 18 Barry Industries packages, Johanson’s R05L and R07S capacitor series, 5 Kemet capacitor series, 11 Murata capacitor series, 4 capacitor series from Passive Plus, Piconics’ CCxxTxxK240G5-C conical inductor series, 7 TDK capacitor series, Vishay’s VJ0402 capacitor series, the WCAP-CSRF(NP0) capacitor series from Würth Elektronik, and many more. New Microwave Global Models also include new models for Coilcraft’s 0603CT and 0603HL inductor series, the RK73H resistor series from KOA, Samsung’s RC0402 resistor series, Vishay’s CRCW01005 resistor series, and the RC0100 resistor series from Yageo.

Through the Modelithics Vendor Partner (MVP) program, FREE 90-day use of Modelithics models for AVX, Barry, Johanson, Kemet, Knowles, Murata, Passive Plus, Piconics, TDK, Vishay, and Würth Elektronik components are available. For more information or to request a free use of the new models for these MVPs’ components as well as other available Modelithics models, please visit www.Modelithics.com/MVP.

(0)

print