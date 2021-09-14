Bluetest adds Option to Integrate R&S CMX500 5G Radio Communication Tester into its RTS Reverberation Test Systems

Users of Bluetest reverberation test systems (RTS) can now enjoy the benefits of the R&S CMX500 5G NR radio communication tester from Rohde & Schwarz for 5G FR1 MIMO over-the-air (OTA) measurements. With the R&S CMX500 integrated in the Bluetest Flow control software, the solution provides a stable and reliable environment for measuring throughput as well as receiver sensitivity and output power on multicarrier devices with up to 4×4 MIMO.

The reverberation chambers from Bluetest in combination with the R&S CMX500 now enable developers and manufacturers of 5G components and devices to perform MIMO stress testing under realistic conditions with high data rates.



Bluetest, based in Gothenburg, Sweden, specializes in reverberation chambers such as the RTS65 for efficient OTA performance evaluation of the device under test (DUT). Unlike anechoic test chambers, reverberation chambers reflect an RF signal inside the chamber to the greatest possible extent to create a Rayleigh faded multipath RF environment similar to real world indoor and city conditions. The setup is run by the Bluetest Flow software, an integrated test environment for complex wireless solutions. It features characteristics such as an integrated result database, comprehensive customization options and a full-fledged scientific computing environment, and supports legacy as well as the latest wireless standards such as 5G NR.



The R&S CMX500 emulates the network in the test setup. It is a future-proof solution for 5G NR testing, allowing both non-standalone and standalone testing in FR1 and FR2. Featuring a modular design, the R&S CMX500 adds 5G capabilities to LTE based legacy solutions such as the well-established R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication tester or the R&S CMWflexx platform.



Rohde & Schwarz and Bluetest have been cooperating for many years. The two companies worked earlier on integrating the R&S CMW500 tester into the Bluetest Flow software to support LTE, LTE-A and many other cellular and non-cellular wireless standards. This successful cooperation led to the next logical step – the integration of the R&S CMX500 for 5G NR FR1 measurements.



Christoph Pointner, Senior Vice President Mobile Radio Testers at Rohde & Schwarz, says: “We are happy to continue our cooperation with industry-leading partner Bluetest and to provide our valued clients with top-class 5G test solutions. For Rohde & Schwarz, this integration is a welcome addition that enhances our already comprehensive 5G test and measurement portfolio.”



Klas Arvidsson, Bluetest Product Manager, comments: “The R&S CMX500 and the popular RTS65, or the larger RTS85/RTS95 walk-in chambers, together create a user-friendly, yet powerful, test setup for RF R&D of 5G devices of various sizes including larger IoT equipment.”



For more information about the R&S CMX500, visit: www.rohde-schwarz.com/cmx500





Bluetest

Bluetest is the pioneer and market leader in reverberation chamber technology for OTA testing of wireless devices and small antennas. Bluetest’s innovative RTS system has been adopted by the largest mobile phone and antenna manufacturers, network operators, and other providers of wireless solutions. For more information visit bluetest.se.

Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group is among the trailblazers when it comes to paving the way for a safer and connected world with its leading solutions in test & measurement, technology systems, and networks & cybersecurity. Founded more than 85 years ago, the group is a reliable partner for industry and government customers around the globe. On June 30, 2020, Rohde & Schwarz had around 12,300 employees worldwide. The independent group achieved a net revenue of EUR 2.58 billion in the 2019/2020 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany.



R&S® is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.

