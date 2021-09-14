Guerrilla RF Makes Inc. Magazine’s Top 500 Cut for the Second Year in Row, Earning Recognition as One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Inc. magazine revealed Guerrilla RF is No. 489 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Ryan Pratt, founder and CEO of Guerrilla RF, offered the following perspective on how the company was able to reach this prestigious milestone. “Despite the disruption caused by COVID, GRF continued to thrive with sales increasing dramatically in 2020. Our business has grown by 990 percent over the past three years, and we continue to gain market share in critical markets like wireless infrastructure, cellular repeaters/boosters, and automotive telematics. I am extremely proud of how well we were able to execute during the pandemic; our impressive growth is a direct reflection of the tireless contributions of our Engineering, Operations and Sales teams.”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which is available now on newsstands.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

About Guerrilla RF

Guerrilla RF provides high performance monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) to wireless OEMs in multiple market segments – including 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics such as SDARS/V2X/GPS/DAB, mission-critical military communications, navigation and high-fidelity wireless audio. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com/inc500 or follow the company on LinkedIn.

(7)

print