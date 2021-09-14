  1. Home
  Modelithics Welcomes Dr. Ali Boudiaf as Director of Lab Operations
Modelithics Welcomes Dr. Ali Boudiaf as Director of Lab Operations

Modelithics, Inc., the leader in providing simulation models for RF, microwave, and mmWave devices is pleased to welcome Dr. Ali Boudiaf to the company as Director of Lab Operations. Dr. Boudiaf comes to Modelithics with 30 years of experience in the RF, microwave, and mmWave engineering arena. In his new role at Modelithics, his responsibilities include managing all aspects of lab operations as well as advancing Modelithics microwave and millimeter-wave test system capabilities.

Prior to joining Modelithics, Dr. Boudiaf was the CEO and co-founder of Smart MedTech. He also previously worked at ERZIA Technologies as Director of Amplifier Systems. Dr. Boudiaf’s prior experience also includes positions with Maury Microwave, Focus Microwaves, Agilent Technologies, and ATN Microwave.

Dr. Larry Dunleavy, President and CEO of Modelithics, stated: “We’ve been colleagues, friends and collaborators for three decades and I am delighted to be able to avail our relatively young team with Ali’s expertise, wealth of experience and mentoring.”

