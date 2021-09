Designed specifically for electronic warfare receivers, the SPCL-00754 is a four-channel multiplexer. Standard channels are 2 to 4, 4.4 to 8, 8.4 to 12, and 12.4 to 18 GHz. With 55 dB rejection at +/-200 MHz of the crossovers, this multiplexer gives extremely good differentiation between bands. Insertion loss of 2.5 dB max. in the passbands limits impact on receiver sensitivity.

K&L MICROWAVE

(7)