TE Connectivity to Acquire Antennas Business from Laird Connectivity

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, and Laird Connectivity, a leading provider of wireless modules, IoT devices, and antennas, are pleased to announce that TE signed a definitive agreement to acquire the antennas business from Laird Connectivity.



The acquisition of the Laird antennas business complements TE’s broad connectivity product portfolio, particularly in antenna and wireless solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) devices and Edge Access. The acquisition also expands TE’s engineering and manufacturing footprint and strengthens TE’s presence in several attractive market segments.



“I am excited to welcome the Laird antennas team to TE,” said Sudhakar Sabada, senior vice president and general manager of TE’s Data and Devices business. “Combining TE’s high-speed data and wireless connectivity portfolio breadth, manufacturing scale and distribution with precision engineered and market-leading antenna solutions, we can significantly enhance the value we bring to our customers. This acquisition, with the resulting expansion of our antenna product family and advanced engineering capabilities, is a critical milestone in our strategic vision to expand in the high-growth Edge Access and IoT markets.”



The transaction for the acquisition is expected to close in late October.

