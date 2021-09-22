  1. Home
Impedance matching pads preserve signal integrity by matching virtually any transmission line. Model 851-179-IMP is a 50 ohm SMA male to 1000 ohm SMA female impedance matching pad rated 1W average power. Operating frequency range is DC to 6 GHz and maximum VSWR is 1.40:1. Impedance matching pads eliminate impedance discontinuity (mismatches) without introducing reflection to the circuit. They are available in different connector combinations, frequency ranges, and impedances.

BROADWAVE TECHNOLOGIES

