Model H10125, the company’s newest 180° hybrid combiner/divider, delivers best-in-class amplitude balance, typically +/-0.2 dB, and operates with a maximum insertion loss of 0.5 dB. Supplied as a surface mount stripline design, the unit is rated at 350W CW, offers excellent phase tracking, and 30 dB typical port-to-port isolation.

WERLATONE

(3)