Pozyx Appoints Industry Veteran Frans Frielink as Chairman of the Board



Pozyx, a leading provider of the most accurate andinnovative indoor RTLS (Real-Time Location System) based on UWB (Ultra-Wide Band) technology, has announced that it has appointed Frans Frielink as Chairman of the Board.

Frans Frielink, industry veteran in the wireless semiconductor industry, has over 30 years of experience in high-growth wireless technology organizations with NCR, AT&T Bell Labs, RF Micro Devices, BridgeCo and GreenPeak Technologies/Qorvo, and held executive positions leading Engineering, Marketing and Business Development.

Mr Frielink is a visionary business executive who leads and shapes the direction of companies, drives their growth, and creates new markets. He has a worldwide enterprising view, has driven the WiFi market towards a massive success, and has established GreenPeak Technologies as a market leader in the fast-growing Smart Home and IoT market. In this new role, he will support and contribute to Pozyx’s steep growth trajectory as it enters its next phase of expansion.

