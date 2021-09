Model 65FB-1G20G-LP-SFF-M5 is a six channel switch filter bank that operates over the 1.0 to 20.0 GHz frequency range. It has a maximum insertion loss of 8.0 dB and a typical switching speed of 200 ns. Typical rejection is 50 dBc and maximum operating power handling is +27 dBm. Size is 5.50 x 3.00 x 0.67”.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

