Design and sales support is available for surface mount couplers from RN2. The RN2 CMX45 series of couplers offer power handling and coupling factor options for a variety of radio applications. Offered in two different sizes, the P series is the smallest at 2×1.25mm and can handle 5W of power over a span of 3.0 to 5.1 GHz. The E series measures 5.08 x 3.18mm with power handling to 25W over the 4 to 5 GHz frequency range.

RFMW

