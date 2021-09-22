  1. Home
  2. On
  3. The
  4. Market
  5. Vector Network Analyzers
On The Market
0

Vector Network Analyzers

Vector Network Analyzers
0
0

The Siglent SNA 5000A series of 2-  and 4-port vector network analyzers offer a frequency analysis range of 9 kHz up to 8.5 GHz with a resolution of 1 Hz, a dynamic range of 125 dB, and a level resolution of 0.05 dB. The Siglent SNA5000A series consists of four models (2- or 4-port, 4.5 GHz or 8.5 GHz maximum frequency) that support measurements such as scattering, differential, and time-domain parameters, Q-factor, and filter bandwidth and insertion loss.

SAELIG COMPANY, INC.

(0)

print

Related posts:

  1. Mixed-Signal Oscilloscopes
  2. Arbitrary/Function Generators
  3. Microwave Signal Generator
  4. Arbitrary/Function Generator
tags:
mpdigest
Related Posts
July2020-35

Mixed-Signal Oscilloscopes

mpdigest 0
Nov2020-013

Arbitrary/Function Generators

mpdigest 0
Mar2021-10

Microwave Signal Generator

mpdigest 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

© 2021 Octagon Communications
Close

Share this video