The Siglent SNA 5000A series of 2- and 4-port vector network analyzers offer a frequency analysis range of 9 kHz up to 8.5 GHz with a resolution of 1 Hz, a dynamic range of 125 dB, and a level resolution of 0.05 dB. The Siglent SNA5000A series consists of four models (2- or 4-port, 4.5 GHz or 8.5 GHz maximum frequency) that support measurements such as scattering, differential, and time-domain parameters, Q-factor, and filter bandwidth and insertion loss.

SAELIG COMPANY, INC.

(0)