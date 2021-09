Model QC-5010-NFF is a hybrid coupler that operates over the 5.0 to 10.0 GHz frequency range. It has a maximum insertion loss of 1.1 dB and a minimum isolation of 16 dB. It is outfitted with N female connectors in a housing measuring 1.870 x 1.315 x 0.787”.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

(3)