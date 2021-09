The world’s first industrial-grade 112-Layer 3D TLC SSDs, including the SATA 3TG6-P and 3TE7 series as well as the PCIe Gen3x4 and Gen4x4 series have been introduced. The TLC SSD Series boasts better efficiency, faster performance, and increased capacity. Ideal for the growing needs of AIoT applications and industries in 5G, edge computing, and more.

INNODISK

(4)

print