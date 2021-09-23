New Oscilloscope Series

R&S® RTO6 oscilloscopes provide superior signals for insight into your applications. Engineered to deliver reliable results, it is a sophisticated laboratory companion to solve measurement problems fast and keep things on schedule. A high input sensitivity and very low inherent noise mean that the R&S RTO6 oscilloscopes are optimized to perform precise measurements. High-definition (HD) mode enables easy visualization and triggering on signals with up to 16 bit resolution.

