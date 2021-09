A new family of phased-array antennas for deployment on satellites and other space vehicles. They are based on the company’s VICTS (Variable Inclination Continuous Transverse Stub) technology. The multi-frequency full-duplex antennas are designed for operation on geostationary and non-geostationary satellites using C-, X-, Ku-, Ka-, Q-, V-, E-, and W-band frequencies.

