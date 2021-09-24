  1. Home
Infinite Electronics, Inc. Names Matthias Norweg for the Role of Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Infinite Electronics, Inc., a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized brands, has appointed Matthias Norweg to the position of Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. In this role, Norweg will lead Infinite’s global mergers and acquisitions, including target identification, due diligence, deal negotiation, and working with the broader Infinite team on integration planning.

Norweg comes to Infinite with 20 years of experience in corporate development, investment banking and venture capital. Immediately prior to Infinite, he served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Treasurer at Synchronoss Technologies. Norweg also previously held the roles of Director for Lincoln International, Principal at ABS Ventures, and various positions at Deutsche Bank.

Norweg earned an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and a dual master’s degree in mechanical engineering and business administration from Technische Universität Berlin.

“Matthias’ background and education make him an exceptional asset to our leadership team. I am confident he will be an outstanding addition and look forward to seeing his contributions to our corporate growth,” explained Penny Cotner, Infinite Electronics’ President & CEO.

