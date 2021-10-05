Maury Microwave Announces Acquisition of dBmCorp

Maury Microwave, Inc. (“Maury” or the “Company”), a pioneering leader in RF calibration, measurement, and modeling solutions backed by Artemis Capital Partners (“Artemis”), announced today that it has completed the acquisition of dBmCorp, Inc. (“dBm”).

Founded in 1999, dBm is a leading designer and manufacturer of wireless link emulation equipment used for research & development, qualification and production verification testing in the satellite and wireless communication industries. dBm’s best-in-class technology empowers its customers to accurately test the performance of their mission-critical space-based communication systems by emulating signal propagation through the atmosphere and non-linear distortion caused by electronic hardware. For over 20 years, dBm has been the trusted emulation partner on large-scale, no fail satellite programs of record for a range of top tier government, defense prime contractors and commercial customers.

dBm expands Maury’s test and measurement technology portfolio into the emulation market. They complement and strengthen Maury’s heritage in mission-critical defense and commercial satellite communications programs of record. dBm will continue to operate from its existing headquarters in Oakland, NJ as a division of Maury and continue to be led by its founding team of Dale Sydnor (president), Bill Pastor (VP of Engineering) and Mike Cagney (VP of Sales & Marketing).

“dBm is widely recognized as a leader in SATCOM link emulation. This directly supports our vision of an interconnected world where wireless technologies are reliable and efficient,” said Michael Howo, president and CEO of Maury. “We look forward to leveraging both companies’ technical competencies and resources to accelerate development and extend our market reach to help our customers build better products thereby ensuring reliable and efficient satellite communications.”

“We are excited to work together to address the test needs of next generation satellite communications,” said Dale Sydnor, president of dBm. “With Maury’s help, we’ll expand our footprint both within the United States and abroad, while focusing on ensuring our customers feel supported and continue to put their faith in dBm as a trusted partner.”

Sperry, Mitchell & Company served as financial advisor to dBm.

