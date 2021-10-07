dB Control Acquires Paciwave, Adds Specialized RF / Microwave Components, Integrated Microwave Subsystems to Product Line

dB Control, an international defense electronics manufacturer and subsidiary of HEICO Corporation, has acquired 100% of Paciwave, Inc. for cash paid at closing. Theacquisition will add specialized RF and microwave components – as well as integrated microwave subsystems – to dB Control’s existing product line for military organizations, major defense contractors and commercial OEMs. These new products will bedesigned and manufactured specifically for defense and complex electronics applications that require PIN diode switches, PIN attenuators, PIN limiters, switching assemblies and integrated subsystems.

“I’m pleased to have found the right home for Paciwave. Having known and worked with dB Control for years, I believe dBC will support our customers and our people very well,” said Paciwave Founder and President Parimal Kadakia.

Paciwave will operate as part of dB Control and will relocate to its 40,000 sq. ft. facility in Fremont, CA. Most of Paciwave’s team will remain with the business.

“Paciwave’s mission-critical products and reputation for excellent quality are welcome additions to HEICO and dB Control as we continue to expand our already substantial product offering. Parimal Kadakia built a very special business and we’re honored to have it as part of our company,” said dB Control President Mike England.

This is dB Control’s second acquisition in two years.

