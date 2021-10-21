Autotalks and Anritsu Collaborate on Cellular-V2X Testing Solution To Help Accelerate Mass-deployment of the Technology

Anritsu Corporation is pleased to announce that Autotalks, a V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication solutions pioneer and leader, has endorsed its RF calibration and validation test based on Anritsu’s Universal Wireless Test Set MT8870A. The test solution supports all Autotalks Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) chipsets designed for advanced safety use cases. Anritsu’s MT8870A long-established measurement methodologies enable customers to address all wireless technologies required for autonomous driving system and lower cost-of-test from early development through mass production.

“This joint achievement is the result of a long-standing working relationship with Autotalks to drive C-V2X commercialization across the device ecosystem,” said Shinya Ajiro, General Manager of Mobile Solutions Division at Anritsu. “Autotalks chipsets and software combine with the MT8870A to create one of the industry’s shortest test times by establishing a multi-device test method. It provides an attractive total cost of ownership proposition to a highly competitive market.”

Ram Shallom, Autotalks’ VP Marketing and Business Development APAC, commented, “Bringing a safety technology to mass market requires a rigorous yet streamlined testing solution. We are happy to collaborate with Anritsu on bringing such a solution to the C-V2X industry, helping our customers and partners to ramp-up their manufacturing lines towards mass production of the technology.”

About MT8870A

Anritsu’s Universal Wireless Test Set MT8870A is a fully integrated multi-radio non-signaling test solution supporting high-speed TRX parametric testing with an intuitive graphical user interface. All signal generation, analysis, processing, and RF front-end switching are self-contained in the MT8870A, along with a maximum 24 RF test ports.

About Autotalks

Autotalks (www.auto-talks.com) is a V2X chipset market pioneer and leader, helping reduce collisions on roadways and improve mobility with its automotive qualified chipsets. The company’s chipsets offer the most advanced, truly secure and highest performing global V2X communication solution designed for autonomous vehicles. Autotalks’ advanced technology, to be mass deployed in the coming years, complements the information coming from other sensors, specifically in non-line-of-sight scenarios, rough weather, or poor lighting conditions. It significantly improves overall road safety, effectively coordinating vehicles, self-driving cars, motorcyclists, and pedestrians.

About Anritsu

Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets.

To learn more visit www.anritsu.com and follow Anritsu on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

(15)