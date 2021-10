Model BFCV-2852+ is a LTCC bandpass filter with low-loss passband of 28.0 to 28.8 GHz. Measuring just 3.2 x 2.5mm, the 50 ohm filter is ideal for miniaturized, densely packed circuits such as those needed for 5G wireless equipment. Typical passband insertion loss is 2.3 dB from 28.0 to 28.8 GHz with typical return loss of 11 dB.

MINI-CIRCUITS

