Model PA-218-25G-6NF-34PS-24V-SFF is a high power amplifier that operates over the 2.0 to 18.0 GHz frequency range. It has typical gain of 25 dB, maximum VSWR of 2.0:1, maximum noise figure of 8 dB, maximum input power of +27 dBm, saturation output power of 34 dBm typical, and output power at 1 dB.

PLANAR MONOLITHICS IND.

(6)