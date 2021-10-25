Accelleran Nominated for Deloitte’s 2021 Technology Fast 50

Accelleran, pioneer in the OpenRAN evolution, has just been nominated for 2021 Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 competition for technology-oriented companies headquartered and founded in Belgium.

The Technology Fast 50 competition is an annual event highlighting the fastest-growing technology companies in key countries and regions around the world. Public as well as private companies that develop technology-related products or services and have experienced substantial revenue growth over the last four years can enter the competition for their chance to be nominated.

“Our strategy and continuous growth over the past few years have strengthened our position in the market, as the number of opportunities for OpenRAN network implementations has begun to open up and we have become involved in numerous high-profile projects,” says Stan Claes, CEO of Accelleran. “We consider this nomination as clear recognition that we are heading in the right direction, and it underlines our drive to grow our business internationally.”

The Fast 50 award will be given to the country’s fastest-growing technology company, based on its percentage turnover growth during the prior four year period. The winning companies will be announced at the awards ceremony on 25 November 2021.

“The Belgian start-up and scale-up scene is at full speed. We see some of the country’s most innovative and disruptive companies ranked in the Technology Fast 50. They are leading the way now and will continue to play a pioneering role in the future,” states Sam Sluismans, Programme Leader for Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50.

About Accelleran

Accelleran provides an Open RAN-based, cloud-native software platform driving small cells in private and public 4G/5G networks. The company was founded in 2013 by a team of RAN experts, and has its headquarters in Antwerp, Belgium.

Accelleran is at the forefront of the Open RAN revolution that enables complete hardware and software disaggregation and multivendor solutions in radio access networks. Deployment of Open RAN networks can benefit from lower deployment and operational costs and the ability to develop and deploy own network-based applications (xApps), independent from RAN suppliers. The combination of open architecture and the liberalization of mobile spectrum is driving new business models and markets.

Learn more at www.accelleran.com.

