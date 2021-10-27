Southwest Microwave Names Don Bradfield as President

Southwest Microwave, Inc., a global leader in high-performance outdoor perimeter security technologies and microwave interconnect products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Bradfield as president by the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.

Based at the company’s Tempe, Arizona headquarters, Bradfield will oversee domestic and international operations of the Security Systems and Microwave Products Divisions, including Southwest Microwave, Ltd., located in Worcestershire, United Kingdom.

“It’s my distinct honor to receive this new appointment,” said Bradfield. “I look forward to working with internal and external stakeholders across the security and microwave divisions to continuously drive operational transformation and new product development that addresses the needs of our worldwide customers and maintains our competitive advantage.”

In his previous role as general manager of the company’s Microwave Products Division, Bradfield expanded the manufacturing operation, introduced a range of new high-frequency connectors for specialized aerospace and military applications, and oversaw NIST and ITAR compliance initiatives. “Don’s track record of product innovation, market expansion, process improvement and organizational strategy advancement will ensure that Southwest Microwave continues to offer industry-leading intrusion detection and microwave interconnect solutions,” said Richard McCormick, chairman / CEO of Southwest Microwave, Inc.

Bradfield joined Southwest Microwave in January 2014. He has more than 30 years of design engineering and operations management experience in the RF / microwave / mmWave products industry. His previous positions include vice president of operations at L-3 Communications / Narda Microwave West; director of technology at Crane Electronics; and director of operations, manufacturing engineering manager, and design engineer at Herley Industries.

Bradfield holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University and Bachelor of Science in Electronic Engineering Technology from Capital Institute of Technology.

