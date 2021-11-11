Triad Expands Operations with New Manufacturing Center

Triad RF Systems, a recognized leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance RF/Microwave amplifiers and integrated radio systems, is pleased to announce the opening of a new Manufacturing Center, conveniently located opposite the company’s existing Design Center in East Brunswick, New Jersey. This new facility increases Triad’s manufacturing capacity sixfold and creates additional space to expand the company’s innovative design center.

Triad’s investment in the new manufacturing center is a direct response to growing global demand for Triad’s RF amplifiers, integrated radio systems and custom RF products for unmanned systems, drones, CubeSat platforms, custom military applications, and electronic warfare systems. “Our new MCoE (Manufacturing Center of Excellence) showcases Triad RF’s ability to bring rugged, small, SWaP optimized, mission-critical and high performance wireless communications products to market with the utmost quality,” commented Stephen Barthelmes, co-founder and partner.

“Designed to optimize production, the new MCoE is a critical step towards scaling up capacity to efficiently mass produce Triad products for our customers. Triad’s dedication to innovation and meticulous attention to quality remains at the core of our process and central to our brand. Our customers expect Triad to deliver cutting edge solutions in performance and cost for their complex technical specifications and challenging environment requirements,” said director of operations, Charles Jobbers.

“Triad’s investment also highlights the company’s newly implemented manufacturing tracking system that provides production progress updates from the receipt of a customer’s purchase order through to final product shipment, which can be as short as a few weeks,” added Jobbers.

For questions regarding the expansion or requests to tour Triad’s new MCoE, please contact Charles (Chuck) Jobbers by email or by phone at 1-855-558-1001 ext. 208.

Learn more about Triad RF’s latest developments at: https://triadrf.com/updates/

About Triad RF Systems | www.triadrf.com

Based in East Brunswick, New Jersey, Triad RF Systems is a recognized leading designer and manufacturer of integrated radio systems, RF power amplifiers, bi-directional amplifiers, assemblies and custom multi-functional amplifier systems for unmanned systems, drones, CubeSat platforms, custom military applications, as well as electronic warfare systems. Triad RF Systems is an AS9100 Certified company with products that are proven to perform to the most demanding requirements of MIL-STD-810.

