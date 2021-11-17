Altum RF Announces Sales Representative Agreement with HITECH RF & Microwave Solutions

Altum RF, a supplier of high-performance RF to millimeter-wave semiconductor solutions for next generation markets and applications, announces a new sales representative agreement with HITECH RF & Microwave Solutions (HITECH), covering customers located in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. Founded in 1981, HITECH has its headquarters office in Zeist, Netherlands and specializes in RF and microwave components, design software, and test & measurement.

“We are proud of our steady progress to expand our sales coverage across the globe and excited to announce this sales representative partnership with HITECH,” stated Niels Kramer, Altum RF Managing Director Europe and Vice President Marketing. “HITECH provides a key combination of technical expertise with excellent customer support, enhancing our ability to assist customers throughout the design process.”

Olaf Biezeman, HITECH CEO, added, “Altum RF’s innovative MMIC products enable us to better serve our customers with design solutions for a variety of applications. Moreover, with Altum RF’s focus on developing new components, we have the opportunity to expand our customers’ product selection options.”

Altum RF is an international company, with strategic partnerships and office locations that span the globe to support its growing product portfolio.

ABOUT ALTUM RF

Established by leading experts in the RF/microwave industry, Altum RF designs high-performance RF to millimeter-wave semiconductor solutions for next generation markets and applications. We work closely with our customers and partners to ensure superior technical support and customer service. With the help of our exceptional global partners, we can significantly shorten product development cycles by managing the entire supply chain from design to packaging, testing and qualification.

Altum RF develops a broad range of products for commercial and industrial applications, with strategic roadmaps to rapidly expand our product portfolio. Our engineers use decades of modeling expertise and system applications knowledge to define the right products for the most challenging requirements. Using proven technologies like GaAs and GaN, we are able to deliver optimal products in terms of RF performance, level of integration and cost. Whether your project is for Telecom, 5G, Satcom, RADAR Sensors, Test & Measurement, Aerospace & Defense or Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) applications, discover Altum RF as your next RF semiconductor partner.

About HITECH RF & Microwave Solutions

Since 1981 HITECH has been servicing the RF- and microwave market in Europe. HITECH offers a complete range of RF and microwave solutions in three areas: Components, Design Software, and Test & Measurement.

HITECH combines high-quality (custom) RF components, radar sensors and antennas, with state-of-the-art test & measurement equipment and powerful EDA software packages. HITECH has extensive expertise within the field of RF & Microwave and is also ISO 9001:2015 certified.

(23)