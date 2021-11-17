Kailash Narayanan Named President of Keysight’s Communications Solutions Group

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today that Kailash Narayanan, head of the company’s commercial communications business, has been promoted to president of its Communications Solutions Group, effective immediately.

As president of the Communications Solutions Group, Narayanan will be responsible for Keysight’s $3.3+ billion global business that addresses the design and test solutions needs of the communications ecosystem, including wireless and wireline, as well as aerospace defense and government customers. Most recently, the Communications Solutions Group was led by Satish Dhanasekaran, who assumed the role of Keysight’s chief operating officer in 2020.

“Kailash is a driven leader with deep market expertise and a track record of delivering results,” said Ron Nersesian, Keysight chairman and CEO. “He has brought a customer-focused approach to growing and expanding the company’s first-to-market communications solutions portfolio and played an instrumental role in our 5G market leadership.”

“The expansion of Kailash’s leadership responsibilities will enhance our ability to continue to deliver differentiated 5G solutions, while accelerating synergies across commercial communications and aerospace defense customers,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight COO. “I look forward to working with Kailash to drive the next phase of growth for the Communications Solutions Group.”

Narayanan joined the company in 1996. Prior to leading Keysight’s commercial communications business, he led the company’s wireless devices business where he was instrumental in establishing relationships with market-leading customers and driving significant expansion of Keysight’s 5G offerings. Narayanan has more than 24 years of experience in both functional and business roles across the company. He holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of Illinois Chicago and an MBA from Walden University.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

(21)