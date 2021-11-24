Amplified S-Band System

  1. Home
Eliminating the need to integrate standalone components to create long-range wireless intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) radio links working in S-band, the company has combined its high power RF subsystems with a Microhard pMDDL2450 Picoradio that operates from 2402 to 2482 MHz. Model THPR1006 is an efficiently packaged, highly reliable, dual-channel MIMO, turnkey radio system that includes BDAs, RF filtering, optional real-time power measurements, and much more.

TRIAD RF SYSTEMS

